TS Genco begins power generation at Singuru

TS Genco authorities switched on the power plant to mark the beginning of operations of the power plant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Sangareddy: TS Genco has commenced hydropower generation by operating one of the two 7.5MW hydropower power plants of the Singuru multipurpose project on Monday.

TS Genco authorities switched on the power plant to mark the beginning of operations of the power plant. They were releasing 1,460 cusecs of water through the power plant.

The Singuru multipurpose project has 27.037 TM Cft of water against its full storage capacity of 29.91 TM Cft of water. It was receiving 7,885 cusecs of water from upstream at 5 pm on Monday. Expecting more inflows in the coming days, the Genco authorities started the release of water.