TS giving top priority for sports: Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:16 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the state government was giving top priority for sports besides health and education. Speaking after inaugurating a free summer sports coaching camp at Ambedkar stadium here on Monday evening, Kamalakar advised the students to focus on sports besides education and called upon parents to encourage their wards towards sports. Terming Karimnagar as a home for sports, he advised the children to utilize summer sports coaching camp.

The Minister appreciated the officials of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar for organizing summer coaching camps during the last five years. He wanted MCK officials to allocate the highest funds for the development of Ambedkar stadium under the smart city programme. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, MCK commissioner Seva Islavath, deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, DYSO K Rajaveeru, Olympic association president Nadelli Mahipal and others were present.