TS Governor conferred with global women of excellence award

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was conferred with the Top-20 Global Women of Excellence-2021 award on Monday through virtual mode from Illinois in the US. She accepted the prestigious award from Puducherry Raj Nivas and stated that she was humbled and was immensely honoured by the recognition.

Tamilisai Soundararajan thanked US Congressman Danny K Davis who headed Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force, for bestowing her with the honour. The award was presented to the Governor as part of the 9th Annual Congressional International Women’s Day Gala at Naperville, Illinois, Chicago on Sunday at 5 pm (Illinois time).

In her acceptance speech, the Governor stated that the award would double her responsibility to intensify her work towards gender equality and women’s empowerment. “I dedicate this honour to millions of women who toil day in and day out and help their family, society, and the countries,” she added. She called for sustained efforts to create a gender equal world and promote the role of women in decision-making at all levels from local to global arena.

