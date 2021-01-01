TS Governor vows to use local products; says it’s vital for strengthening economy

“We need to follow the Vocal for Local path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strengthen our internal economy and reduce imports,” the Governor said

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took a New Year resolution to buy local goods and material wherever possible, to help the local economy.

“We need to follow the Vocal for Local path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strengthen our internal economy and reduce imports,” the Governor said, specifically appreciating the Ikkath sarees of Telangana and emphasising on their promotion globally.

Speaking on the occasion of the New Year at the valedictory of the first batch of self-employment training programme for Raj Bhavan Parivar women as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat women empowerment initiative on Friday, she said the nation as a whole benefits from empowered and economically independent women.

The self-employment training programme was conducted in partnership with the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs (ALEAP) to empower the women of Raj Bhavan which was initiated as per the vision of the Governor to supplement the income of Raj Bhavan parivar women and help them tide over the Covid-19 economic crisis.

The initiative trained women in Maggam and other related works and the trainees’ artistic skills in designing blouses, belts, hangings and masks were appreciated by the Governor.

