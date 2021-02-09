TS govt exploring possibilities for creating additional income for dairy farmers

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to train dairy farmers in this regard

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to examine the possibility of turning cow dung and urine into an additional source of income for dairy farmers in the State.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to train dairy farmers in this regard, and urged the Centre’s Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog (RKA) to extend necessary support.

At a meeting with RKA chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria who called on the Minister here on Tuesday, Srinivas Yadav said the State government was conducting training programmes for dairy farmers in cattle rearing, dairy development and fodder cultivation at the Centre of Excellence operated by the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Corporation at Mamidipally. He asked the officials to conduct training programmes in preparing vermicompost using components like cow dung and urine. He also wanted them to study various programmes being implemented by the RKA and examine the feasibility of implementing them in the State. He urged RKA chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria to extend financial and technical support to the State government in this regard.

Kathiria lauded the various welfare and development programmes being implemented in the State for empowerment of dairy farmers and protection of cattle. He said besides milk and its byproducts, farmers can earn additional revenue from dung and urine produced by the cows. “We can install a bio-gas plant using cow dung and urine which are also used for manufacturing incense sticks, soaps and several medicines. Thus, the Goshalas as well as the dairy farmers can strengthen themselves economicaly,” he said.

The RKA chairman gifted a watch made of cow dung to the Minister and said women’s self help groups in Maharashtra and Gujarat were making such products and empowering themselves financially. He said similar programmes can be taken up in Telangana as well and offered to support the State government in such endeavours as well as conduct awareness programmes among students on the importance of cattle rearing.

