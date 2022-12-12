Puvvada distributes house pattas to 234 beneficiaries in Khammam city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to provide shelter to all eligible poor in the State by building double bedroom houses, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He handed over house pattas to the beneficiaries of 234 double bedroom houses at YSR Nagar Colony of 8th division in Khammam city and to the beneficiaries of Jinkalathanda in Raghunathapalem mandal in the district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the largest number of double bedroom houses were being built in Khammam constituency. All the deserving people would get houses in Khammam constituency.

He said that 1,250 houses were built at one place at Tekulapally near the city with all facilities for the poor to live respectfully. With the Chief Minister’s support and IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s cooperation, double bedroom houses on such a large scale were built in Khammam.

Ajay Kumar informed that the houses were being given with a permanent title on beneficiaries’ name, along with house number and house tax. After Hyderabad, a total of 2,000 double bedroom houses were given on a large scale in Khammam town alone.

“CPI leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao had in the past given house titles to the poor and now I am happy to get that opportunity to do so with the help of the Chief Minister,” the Minister noted.

He said that development and welfare were being given equal priority in Khammam city taking all the welfare schemes provided by the government to the poor without any middlemen. A total of 30, 000 persons were receiving different types of Aasara pensions in Khammam city.

Earlier Ajay Kumar launched development works at different localities in the city. He informed that a new road from Srinivasa Nagar to Dhamsalapuram was sanctioned with Rs 2 crore funds.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, AMC chairman D Lakshmi Prasanna, district Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, TRS city wing president P Nagaraju and others were present.