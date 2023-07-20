TS Govt infusing life into community-based occupations through Rs 1 lakh aid scheme: Indrakaran

Telangana government was extending a slew of schemes for financial growth of BC communities, said Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy hands over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh aid to an artisan in Nirmal on Thursday.

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the BRS government was infusing life into community-based occupations by extending the Rs 1 lakh aid scheme to artisans and craftsmen of various backward castes. He formally handed over cheques to 50 beneficiaries at a programme held here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the State government was extending a slew of schemes for financial growth of BC communities. Fifty artisans were selected from an Assembly constituency under the first phase of the initiative. As many as 14,521 craftsmen applied for the scheme and of them, 11,746 applicants were eligible to get the aid.

The Minister said members of goldsmith, barber, washer man, potters, blacksmith and medari communities among others would benefit by the scheme. All the eligible would be covered in a phased manner.

Collector K Varun Reddy was present.

Also Read Inspection drama: Congress leaders lash out at Kishan Reddy