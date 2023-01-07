TS govt making efforts to increase quality breed livestock population: Puvvada

Ajay Kumar spoke at national artificial insemination- modern technology- technician’s conference at Wyra in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing a gathering in Yerrupalem mandal in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: The State government has been taking measures to increase the best quality breed livestock population in Telangana, said Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

Efforts were on to develop the genetic characteristics of cattle and increase milk production. Along with Gopala Mitras, veterinarians should create awareness among the cattle growers in the district, he suggested.

Ajay Kumar spoke at national artificial insemination- modern technology- technician’s conference at Wyra in the district on Saturday. The government has been implementing artificial insemination programme to convert the local cattle into crossbred cattle.

Semen from Ongole, Murra and Jersey breed cattle was collected and introduced into local cows and buffaloes to develop cattle with the best genetic characteristics. Experts prescribe artificial insemination as the main method for improving genetic characteristics in dairy cattle, he said.

It was a good practice to collect semen from bulls with the best characteristics and store them in liquid nitrogen containers and use them for artificial insemination. With this technique the spread of diseases in cattle could be stopped. It would also benefit the farmers in milk production and agriculture, Ajay Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated a KGBV at Yerrupalem mandal headquarters built with Rs 1.54 crore, laid the foundation stone for a PHC at Bhimavaram and inaugurated additional classrooms constructed at Banigandlapadu in the mandal.

Later in the day at the minister’s camp office in Khammam, Ajay Kumar distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 60.20 lakh to 159 beneficiaries. He informed that as many as 4055 CMRF cheques worth Rs 17.10 crore were distributed to beneficiaries so far.

MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, Khammam BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP chairman L Kamalr Raj, MLA Bhatti Vikramarka, Seeds Development Corporation chairman K Koteshwar Rao and others were present.