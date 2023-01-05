Efforts are on to strengthen TSRTC: Minister Puvvada

The Minister, along with BRS leaders, Collector launched several development works in Kothagudem and Paloncha towns on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar flagged off a new super luxury bus service at Paloncha in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: The State government has been making committed efforts to improve the public transport system in Telangana with advanced facilities, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He said a series of measures were being introduced to strengthen the TSRTC. The corporation was able to withstand many crises in the past and now the authorities were working hard to overcome the problems being faced by the RTC. The Minister, along with Khammam district BRS president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao and the district Collector Anudeep Durishetty, launched several development works in Kothagudem and Paloncha towns on Thursday.

The minister laid the foundation stone for the expansion of black top road from Ganesh Temple to Pragathi Nagar in Kothagudem town at a cost of Rs.2 crore. Later at Paloncha he laid the foundation stone for four lane road work from Ambedkar Centre to Alluri Centre and to Kinnerasani dam to be executed with Rs.5 crore.

Ajay Kumar also laid the foundation stone for the repair works of Paloncha RTC bus stand and the construction of new toilets at a cost of Rs.41 lakh and flagged off a new super luxury bus service.

Addressing a gathering he said that TSRTC was known for safe travel. Buses with advanced facilities were being made available to the passengers and better services were provided to passengers by introducing new technology. He said that towns and villages in the State have witnessed rapid growth after creation of smaller districts in Telangana. The development achieved in Kothagudem and Paloncha towns was a proof of it.

MLA Venkateshwar Rao also spoke. DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, District Library chairman Dindigala Rajender, Kothagudem municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi and others were present.