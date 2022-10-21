TS High Court dismisses BJP plea to cancel nearly 25,000 newly-approved votes in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

The Telangana High Court dismissed the writ petition filed by the BJP seeking to declare the decision by the authorities concerned to accept about 25,000 new voter claims in Munugode constituency as illegal.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed the writ petition filed by the BJP seeking to declare the decision by the authorities concerned to accept about 25,000 new voter claims in Munugode constituency as illegal and in violation of Articles 14, 21, and Section 23(2) of the Representation of People Act, 1950.

The writ petition was filed by BJP State general Secretary G Premender Reddy objecting to the applications filed under Forms 6, 7, 8, and 8a in the last two months in Munugode Assembly constituency without verification.

The High Court bench comprising the High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Friday did not find any abnormal increase in registration of new voters and delivered the final order. Hence, the court stated that there was no need to reconsider the writ and issue any fresh orders.

Appearing on behalf of the Election Commission of India, senior advocate Avinash Desai informed the High Court that of about 25,000 applications received in August and September this year, about 10,000 applications were rejected due to various shortfalls and issues. Only 14,000 applications were approved. He opposed the BJP’s plea to consider only applications up to July 31.

Avinash Desai said that the final voter list has been announced after examining the applications received till October 14, the last day for filing nominations. He said that the EC has submitted the details of the final voters to the High Court during the last hearing. He said that as on January 5 this year, the number of voters in Munugodu was 2,27,101 and in the wake of the by-elections, the number increased to 2,41,805 on the 14th of this month.