TS-ICET-2020 results out

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Warangal Urban: The results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET)-2020 have been released by TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy at Kakatiya University (KU) campus here on Monday. Releasing the results along with the ICET-2020 Convenor Prof K Raji Reddy and Registrar of KU Prof.K.Purushotham, Prof T Papi Reddy said that as many as 41506 had qualified the exam. “While 58,392 candidates registered for the test, 45975 had taken the test,” he added.

Stating that the test was postponed twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chairman said that finally the test was conducted on September 30 and October 1 at 10 regional centres in the State and 4 centres in Andhra Pradesh. Giving details about the ranks, the chairman said that B.Subhasri from Hyderabad secured the first rank while Gaini Sandeep from Nizamabad the second rank and the third rank by Avinash Sinha. Adla Prasannalaxmi secured fourth rank, while Madaravoni Srikrishnasai got the fifth rank.

“The candidates who appeared for the test can check their score and rank besides downloading their rank card and final answer key by visiting the website of the TSCHE at “http://icet.tsche.ac.in” he said. The test was held for the candidates seeking admission into MBA and MCA courses in the universities and their constituent and affiliated colleges in the Telangana State for the academic year 2020-2021. KU conducted the exam on behalf of the TSCHE.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .