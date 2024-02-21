Medak: Medical staff go on unauthorised leave; Collector warns of stern action

The Collector, who wrote his remarks in the attendance register on absent staff, said he sought the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) to get a written explanation from the staff who were absent from duties on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 05:49 PM

Medak: Collector Rajarshi Shah, who made a surprise visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kowdipally mandal headquarters on Wednesday, found that several doctors, nurses and other supporting staff absent from duties without prior information.

Shah said he would initiate necessary action if he did not get a satisfactory explanation from them. He said some staff had placed the leave letter in the attendance register, but the letter had no date on it.

Asking the staff to mend their ways, Shah said he would initiate stern action against the staff who were not attending duty. He examined the attendance register and medicines being distributed to the patients. Shah also interacted with the patients.