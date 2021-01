TS junior athletics: Hyderabad’s Lakshman Tej clinches gold

State junior athletics championship, organised by Hyderabad District Athletics Association held at the Gachibowli Athletics Stadium on Wednesday

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Lakshman Tej clocked 16.26 seconds to clinch gold in the boys 18 years 110m hurdles at the 7th Telangana State junior athletics championship, organised by Hyderabad District Athletics Association, at the Gachibowli Athletics Stadium on Wednesday.

Results

Boys 16 Years: 80MH: 1. G Parashuram (Kamareddy) (12.06), 2. V Sandeep (Mahabubabad), 3. M Chandra Kumar (RR);

5000M Race Walk: 1. Dharamveer Singh (TAA) (27:21.8), 2. K Niraj Reddy (Khammam), 3. MA Moinu (Khammam);

High Jump: 1. K Pranay (Mancherial) (1.86m), 2. T Hardayal Singh (Kamareddy), 3. P Mahesh (Narayanapeta);

Boys 18 Years: 110M Hurdles: 1. L Lakshman Tej (Hyd) (16.26s), 2. Syed Fareed Ali (Khammam), 3. S Chandu (Vikarabad);

2000 M Steeplechase: 1. K Ramesh (Nagarkurnool) (6:51.5s), 2. D Shiva Kumar (RR), 3. L Bala Beeraiah (Wanaparthy);

10000M Race Walk: 1. Raj Mishra (RR Dist) (52:33.0s), 2. D Jagadish (Nalgonda), 3. B Shivamani (Jagital);

Boys 20 Years: 3000M Steeplechase: 1. G Bhaskar Goud (Siddipet) (15:35.9s), 2. M Raju (Wanaparthy), 3. AV Sarad (Khammam);

Girls 20 Years: 400M Hurdles :1. Ch. Padmashree (Hyd) (1:06.9); 1000 M Race Walk: 1. Y Shruthlaya (Jagital) (1:45.57), 2. K Ganga (Jagital);

Girls 18 Years: 100 M Hurdles : 1. A Nandini (Medchal) (13.81); 400M Hurdles: N Vijayalaxmi (RR) (1:16.8s); Girls 16 Years: 80M Hurdles: 1. G Roopa Sri (Hyd) (13.50s), 2. AP Lalitha (Medchal), 3. K Nikhila (Suryapet).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .