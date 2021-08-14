District athletics: Hyderabad’s Gautham emerges fastest in men’s 100m

Girls U-23: 100 M: 1 Shalu Yadav (KVT) (15.3s), 2. Sugandhi Basvan (St Mary’s), 3. B Aishwarya (St Francis);

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Hyderabad: City’s V Gautham Shetty clocked 11.2 seconds to win the men’s 100m event at the Hyderabad District under-23, senior men and women’s athletics championship, conducted by the Hyderabad District Athletics Association, at the Gachibowli Stadium, on Saturday.

Results:

Boys U-23: Years: 100M: 1. P Khasim Sharif (Hyd) (11.8s), 2. R Shashi Vardhan (Jagruthi), 3. Sachin Kumar (RRC);

400M: 1. H Ganesh (OU Grounds) (56.6s), 2. Sachin Kumar (KV, Trumulgherry), 3. R Chowdhary (KMR);

800M: 1. H Ganesh (OU Grounds) (2:13.7s). 2. K. Mourya (Gachibowli Stadium), 3. A Dhana Siddartha Gou (Sri Chaityaniya JC);

1500M: 1. Ankit Sharma (Avanthi College) (4:59.8s), 2. Ankit Kumar Singh (VNCC), 3. L Mothilala (SP College);

Shot put: 1. M Datta Prasad (OU Grounds) (9.15M), 2. B Vrajraj (GTS), 3. V. Shashi Shekar (OU Grounds);

Long Jump: 1. Jithender Kumar (BK College) (6.02M), 2. Shashishekar (OU Grounds), 3. Shiva Sai (SP College);

Girls U-23: 100 M: 1 Shalu Yadav (KVT) (15.3s), 2. Sugandhi Basvan (St Mary’s), 3. B Aishwarya (St Francis);

Men: 100M: 1. V Gautham Shetty (Hyd) (11.2s), 2. R Arjun, 3. Amith Kumar Yadav (Hyd);

5000 M: 1. Ramesh Giri (Nizam) (19:18.2s), 2. G Bobby Abhinav Raj (KVT), 3. G Nagaraju (Govt City).