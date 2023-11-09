TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 online registrations from Nov 14

There are a total of 4,790 seats in the three-year law degree course in 22 colleges and 2,280 seats in five-year law degree courses in 19 colleges, while 17 law colleges are offering 930 seats in LLM courses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The online registration-cum-verification for admissions into law courses via the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 will commence on November 14 on the website http://lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in/

The TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 admission committee that met here on Thursday decided to issue first phase LAWCET and PGLCET admission counselling notification on Saturday.

There are a total of 4,790 seats in the three-year law degree course in 22 colleges and 2,280 seats in five-year law degree courses in 19 colleges, while 17 law colleges are offering 930 seats in LLM courses.

In the TS LAWCET, 20,234 qualified for three-year, 6,039 for LAWCET (five-year) and 2,776 candidates qualified in the PGLCET 2023.

The last date to register for admission is November 21. The physical verification of special category certificates (CAP and NCC) for candidates who booked slots will be conducted in Hyderabad from November 16 and 19.

A list of eligible candidates will be displayed on the website and corrections, if any, through e-mail can be sent on November 22. Web options will be available on November 23 and 24, and they can be edited on November 25.

The provisional selection list will be placed on the website on November 28 and candidates have to report at colleges concerned for verification of original certificates between November 29 and December 2.

The classwork will commence on December 4. Further details will be available on the website on Saturday.