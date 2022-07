| Ts Lawcet Pglcet Results To Be Declared In First Week Of August

TS LAWCET, PGLCET results to be declared in first week of August

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: The results of TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 that concluded on Friday will be declared in the first week of August.

The entrance tests for admission into three-year, five-year and LLM law degree courses saw an attendance of 82.46 per cent out of 35,538 registered candidates. A preliminary key will be released on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in on July 26.