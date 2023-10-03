TS PGCET 2023 final phase of seat allotment released

The second and final phase seat allotment of TS PGECET 2023 was released on Tuesday with 3,592 candidates securing seats

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:52 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: The second and final phase seat allotment of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 was released on Tuesday with 3,592 candidates securing seats.

A total of 5,812 convener seats were available in PG courses of Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture courses and Pharm (PB), 4,820 candidates exercised web options 3,592 candidates were allotted seats in the second and final phase of counselling.

Candidates who received a seat should pay the tuition fee, if applicable, online. After payment of the tuition fee, students have to report at the allotted college with original certificates, along with the tuition fee receipt and joining letter, for verification on or before October 7.

Upon successful verification of original certificates, an allotment order will be generated and issued at the college.