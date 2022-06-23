TS seeks financial assistance for HUA sewerage development plan

Published Date - 09:17 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Government appealed to the Central Government to extend financial assistance of Rs.2,850 crore as part of bearing one-third cost of providing 100 percent sewage treatment for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA), which costs about Rs.8,648.54 crore.

Under this initiative, a Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) has been prepared. Apart from ensuring 100 percent sewage treatment for HUA limits, which covers adjoining areas till Outer Ring Road (ORR), the CSMP will also aid in controlling pollution in River Musi and other water bodies.

To this effect, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao met union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday in New Delhi. He appealed to the union Minister to consider extending financial support of Rs.2,850 crore (one-third cost) under AMRUT scheme of the total estimated cost of Rs.8,648.54 crore. The balance cost of the Rs.8,648.54 crore is being met by the Telangana Government, he said to the union Minister.

As part of CSMP, construction of 62 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), laying of lateral sewer lines, branch sewer lines, trunk sewer lines for collection of sewage and diverting to STPs, is proposed. Accordingly, the State Government under Phase I of the STP projects within Hyderabad city, is taking up construction of 31 STPs of 120 MLD capacity in three packages with a cost of Rs.3,866.21 crore.

Under Sewer Networks projects, lateral sewers, sub mains and trunk sewers are proposed in the above three packages, covering a length of 2232 kilometres with a cost of Rs.3722.83 crore. In the STP Phase II project covering till ORR, construction of 10 STPs with a capacity of 340.50 MLD and costing Rs.1095.50 crore is planned. This includes operation and maintenance costs for 15 years.

Already, works pertaining to 10 STPs under Phase II and sewer network project works, amounting to Rs.4818.33 crore have commenced. Regarding construction of 31 STPs under Phase I, tenders have been floated, he said to the union Minister.