TS SET 2022 results to be released on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The results of TS-SET-2022 (Telangana State Eligibility Test) will be uploaded on the TS-SET website (www.telanganaset.org) from 8 am on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
The scorecard can be downloaded by the individual candidates by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth, Member Secretary, TS-SET, OU, Prof, C Muralikrishna in a press release said. Candidates who have qualified will be informed shortly on the website about the certificate verification schedule, he added.