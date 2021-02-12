TSBIE revises exam fee due dates

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday revised due dates for payment of examination fee for ensuing intermediate public examinations.

Students can pay inter exam fee without a late fee up to February 22. The last date for payment of fee with a late fee of Rs.100 and Rs.500 is from February 23 to March 1, and March 2 to 8 respectively.

The inter examination fee will be accepted with a late fee of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 from March 9 to 15, and March 16 to 22 respectively. The Board has directed all college managements not to link the examination fee with the tuition fee.

The exam fee from students should be accepted unconditionally. Stringent action will be initiated against such managements if any deviation is noticed, the Board said.

