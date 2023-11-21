Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 21 November 23
TSCA-SSE beat Cyclone CA by 46 runs in Bhikoo Pai Angle U-15 Tournament
Rama Teja

Hyderabad: Cyclone Cricket Academy’s Rama Teja’s brilliant effort of 5/31 went in vain as his side suffered a 46-run defeat to TSCA-SSE in Bhikoo Pai Angle U-15 Tournament in Dharbandora on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, TSCA-SSE elected to bat and posted 199/9 in 40 overs. Rama Teja bowled brilliantly to restrict the opposition to get away with the game.

However, in reply, Cyclone CA were bowled out for 153 runs in 37.3 overs. Harshavardhan scored a gritty 57 while for the winners, Rafa Pooncha scalped three for 31.

Brief Scores: TSCA-SSE 199/9 in 40 overs (Rama Teja 5/31) bt Cyclone CA 153 in 37.3 overs (Harshavardhan 57; Rafa Pooncha 3/31).

