TSCHE introduces revised DOST admission schedule for applicants

The last date for self-reporting online by students who received seat allotment in third phase counselling is July 26.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday revised the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023 admission schedule. The last date for self-reporting online by students who received seat allotment in third phase counselling is July 26.

Similarly, candidates of first, second and third counselling who self-reported online should report at the allotted college on or before July 26.

The Council revised the schedule in view of heavy rains and declaration of holidays by the State government for the educational institutions within the GHMC limits on Saturday.

The classwork for first-semester will commence on July 26. The intra-college phase schedule has also been revised with web options now on July 31 and seat allotment is on August 1. Candidates who confirmed their seats in the allotted college are eligible for intra-college phase.