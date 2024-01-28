TSDCA raids illegal pharmacy in Falaknuma, seizes Rs. 1.20 lakh in medicines

The DCA officers have lifted the samples for analysis and further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 02:35 PM

Hyderabad: The TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) officers raided a medical shop, being illegally run by K Achutha Reddy without a drug license, at Jangammet, Falaknuma and seized medicines worth Rs. 1.20 lakh.

During the raids at the illegal medical shop in Falaknuma, the DCA team seized 40 varieties of medicines that included drugs related anti-diabetic, anti-fungal, anti-hypertensive, painkillers, anti-ulcer etc, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy in a statement on Sunday said.

The team of DCA officials who were part of the raid at Falanuma included T. Rajamouli, Assistant Director, B. Lakshmi, Drugs Inspector, Charminar, G. Anil, Drugs Inspector, Malakpet, K. Anvesh, Drugs Inspector, Mehdipatnam.

