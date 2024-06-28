TSDCA seizes spurious drugs in Hyderabad

28 June 2024

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough against counterfeit drugs, the Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has seized spurious drugs ‘Vertin 8’ tablets and ‘Vertin 16’ tablets falsely claimed to be manufactured by Abbot India Limited.

The drug inspectors of TSDCA, based on intelligence conducted raids at Goel Pharma, Sultan Bazaar, Koti and Yashwanth Pharma, Moosarambagh in Hyderabad and seized counterfeit versions of Vertin 8 (Betahistine tablets) and Vertin 16 tablets, which are prescribed by doctors to treat symptoms of Meniere’s Disease, which includes vertigo (feeling dizzy and spinning sensation), tinnitus (ringing in ears), hearing loss and nausea.

During the raids on Thursday and Friday, large stocks of both the drugs were seized and comparison statement obtained for the suspected batches from the original manufacturer. The manufacturer also concluded that the batches Vertin 8 and Vertin 16 were spurious/ counterfeit drugs, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy in a statement said.

Stocks of overpriced Itragril-200 capsules, which are anti-fungal in nature and fall under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 set by NPPA, were also seized from a medical shop in Shivunipalli village, Station Ghanpur, Jangaon district.

The seized stocks of Intragril-200 capsules were being retailed at Rs 289.50 for 10 capsules, which is the MRP in the product label with each capsule costing roughly Rs 29. However, the NPPA ceiling price for a single capsule of this drug is Rs 24.77 (including GST). According to TSDCA, the firm charged excess of Rs 41.80 for 10 capsules, which is a violation of Drugs (Price Control Order, 2013).

The TSDCA said that they have also detected and seized certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims, stating that they treat kidney stones, kidney stones and piles.

The seized products include Ayurveda medicine Blastone Syrup (manufactured by Balu Herbals, Rangareddy district) with misleading claim of treating kidney stones, Carivent Tablets (Onika Organics, Karnal) and Allopathic medicine Handensa Ointment for pile, manufactured by Dollar Company, Tondiarpet, Chennai.