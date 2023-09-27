Boating facility to be launched at Bhadrakali tank on September 29

The launch is scheduled for September 29, and it promises to be a significant addition to the city's tourist spots.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:23 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hanamkonda: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is gearing up to introduce a boating facility at Bhadrakali tank in the tri-city. The launch is scheduled for September 29, and it promises to be a significant addition to the city’s tourist spots.

The initiative includes the acquisition of a 30-seat boat, which has already arrived in the city six months ago, along with the development of a dedicated jetty for smooth boat operations. The entire project, including the boat, has incurred an investment of Rs 35 lakh. M Shivaji, District Tourism Officer, said the government had given approval to set up boating facilities at both Bhadrakali and Waddepalli tanks. This move is expected to not only boost tourism in the city but also generate employment opportunities.

The Bhadrakali Foreshore Bund, a captivating geo-biodiversity park developed under the HRIDAY scheme by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has already become a major attraction for city dwellers and others. Visitors from across the State, including Hyderabad, are flocking to Bhadrakali Bund. An official from KUDA said that an average of nearly 10,000 visitors explore the bund each day, with footfall doubling on weekends.

The boating facility will offer tickets at Rs.50 for adults and Rs.30 for children at the Bhadrakali Lake. Additionally, the TSTDC has plans to introduce pedal and speed boats in the near future. The corporation is also eyeing the introduction of boating services at Dharmasagar Reservoir, another popular tourist destination in Hanamkonda district, and the Waddepalli tank in Hanamkonda in its second phase of expansion.

Local MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Collector Sikta Patnaik are expected to grace the inauguration ceremony of the boating facility on Thursday. In the meantime, TSTDC authorities are urging irrigation and GWMC officials to ensure sufficient water storage to enhance the tourist experience. Sources have also hinted at a special platform in the works, allowing boat riders to have the darshan of the Goddess Bhadrakali at the temple.