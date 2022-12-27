TSEWIDC chairman reviews progress of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi works in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Adilabad: The Telangana State Education and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy said that the government was allocating sufficient funds to create infrastructure and to ensure quality education to students of State-run schools.

He along with Collector Sikta Patnaik convened a review meeting with authorities concerned over implementation of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi (MOMB) scheme here on Tuesday.

Sridhar Reddy stated that 26,000 schools were being upgraded across the state and 237 schools in Adilabad district in the first phase of the initiative.

He asked the officials concerned to finish the works by March 31 by following quality standards. He said that the quality would be inspected again and again. He told the authorities to complete works in 37 model schools by January 15.

The chairman earlier inspected the works by visiting schools in Jainath, Thamsi, Ichoda, Gudihathnoor and Adilabad Urban mandals. He shared suggestions and insights with engineering authorities.

Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik Basha, District Educational Officer Pranitha, Sectoral Officer Narayana, trainee collector P Sreeja, Additional District Rural Development Officer Ravinder Rathod and many other officials were present.