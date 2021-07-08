TSFCC appeals to filmmakers to save theatres from closure

It further urged the filmmakers not to let films release on OTT platforms until October as it may further dent the theatre business.

In a bid to save theaters and multiplexes from closure, the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce (TSFCC) has requested Telugu film producers to release upcoming movies only in theatres.

It further urged the filmmakers not to let films release on OTT platforms until October as it may further dent the theater business. Relaxation such as allowing theatres to charge nominal parking fee from cinegoers, waiving off electric charges helping the exhibition sector to come back into the business. TSFCC further requested the State government to grant vacancy remission for cinema halls in Telangana as theaters were closed for a long period. And also relax municipal property tax for a period of two years.

“Our appeal to every filmmaker in the Telugu film industry is not to give their films to OTTs. If the situation of theatre closure still persists even after October 30, producers can happily sell their films to OTT,’ said Murali Mohan, president of Telangana Film Chamber.

Sunil Narang, secretary of TFCC said the present situation of theatres and multiplexes in Telugu States is in a bad financial shape following the second wave of pandemic.

“By the first week of August, everything may come to normal. Small-budget films can opt for OTT release, but big producers have to wait and ensure their films are released in theatres. I am a producer myself and I know the pain. More than film producers, movie distributors and exhibitors are suffering more. OTT owners have been pitching a good sum for our film ‘Love Story’. But we haven’t accepted. OTTs are offering this sum because of the prevailing situation in the entertainment industry. I hope film producers understand our appeal,” added Sunil Narang.

