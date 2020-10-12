TSFDC to develop ‘Konda Gorre Rewilding Project’

Konda Gorre is a four-horned antelope which inhabits the Lalgadi-Malakpet forest block

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Ltd (TSFDC), as a part of its ongoing urban forest development activities in the Lalgadi Malakpet Forest block, Shameerpet, Medchal, proposed to develop a “Konda Gorre Rewilding Project” in collaboration with Chitrak, a Rajasthan-based NGO.

Konda Gorre is a four-horned antelope which inhabits the Lalgadi-Malakpet forest block. The block is 30 km from Hyderabad and is very close to the ORR.

While the rewilding project is not about the propagation of the antelope, it is aimed at developing nature trails, jogging and cycling park, fruit forest and green cafes, grassland and tall plant nursery. It also aims to demonstrate sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting, zero-waste lifestyles, low-carbon footprints, organic farming, yoga and Ayurveda.

The TSFDC has taken up several forest block protection measures such as fencing, forest restoration like gap planting and Yadadri model plantation with native forest species, soil moisture conservation works, and weed removal.

The corporation organised a 25-km adventure ride on Sunday morning in collaboration with Hyderabad Cycling Group (HCG) to create awareness on the rewilding project among the public. The programme was inaugurated by TSFDC Managing Director P Raghuveer while 80 members of the Hyderabad Cycling Group (HCG) participated in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .