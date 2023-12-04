TSGenco and TSTransco chief Prabhakar Rao resigns

In his resignation letter, Rao said TSGENCO Director Ajay will look after the generation corporation affairs while C Srinivas Rao, JMD of Transmission Corporation will look after the corporation works.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:28 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: D Prabhakar Rao, a senior most official, singularly responsible for setting benchmark standards for improvement in power supply, generation and transmission after Telangana was formed, has resigned from the post of the Chairman and Managing Director of TS Transco and Genco.D Prabhakar Rao, who was appointed as the C&MD of Transco and Genco, has submitted his resignation to the Special Chief Secretary to the Government here Monday.

In his resignation letter, Rao said TSGENCO Director Ajay will look after the generation corporation affairs while C Srinivas Rao, JMD of Transmission Corporation will look after the corporation works.

Also Read CLP meeting to decide on new CM begins in Hyderabad

The resignation of Prabhakaar Rao, comes after the trouncing of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) at the hustings. Prabhakar Rao played a crucial role in ensuring round the clock power supply to domestic, commercial and agricultural users after he restructured the transco and genco and ensured that Telangana stood top in power generation, minimisation of transmission and distribution losses and in winning accolades from different agencies for the state.

enbds