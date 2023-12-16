Debts not criteria to measure growth in power sector: KTR

Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS legislator KT Rama Rao said that the Congress Party bid to project the liabilities of the power utilities in a magnified manner would not be justified without taking the appreciation and growth in the value of their assets during the regime of the previous government.

Taking part in the debate on the motion of thanks for Governor’s address in the legislative assembly, he recalled that the State was short by 2700 mw to meet the overall power demand the day the BRS came to power in 2014. It outstanding debt was in the order of Rs.22423 crores. The State had achieved biggest turnaround in the power sector during the past 10 years.

The assets of the Transco posted a big growth. Their value rose from Rs.7461 crore in 2014 to Rs.24,476 crores in 2023. Similarly the value of assets of TSGENCO also could shot up from Rs 19607 crore to Rs 53963 crores. The assets of the all the power utilities together were valued at Rs.1,37,571 crores today, he said.