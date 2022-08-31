TSMDCL completes 10 Reconnaissance stage limestone explorations

Hyderabad: After being declared as National Exploration Agency (NEA) by the Ministry of Mines in January 2016, the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TSMDCL) has successfully completed 10 Reconnaissance stage limestone explorations in Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand.

National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) disbursed Rs.3.80 crore to TSMDCL after successful completion of the ten limestone exploration projects.

Of the 10 exploration projects, eight are in Suryapet, Nalgonda and Vikarabad districts spread over 276.83 sq kms in the State. For the balance two exploration projects, NMET funded Rs.3.40 crore and they are under progress.

Since Telangana formation, the TSMDC has generated an income of Rs.5, 072.76 crore to the State Government till July 2022. The basic role of TSMDC is to develop mineral resources, including exploration, development of mineral industries under private participation and identification of best technology and investment opportunities for development of mineral resources in the State.

Currently, TSMDC is managing 98 sand reaches and is conducting operations pertaining to limestone mine in Devapur covering an extent of 210 hectares in Mancherial district. It has awarded raising-cum-self consumption contract to Orient Cements Limited.

This apart, a black granite quarry spread over 9.90 hectares in Suryapet is being taken up under raising-cum-sale contract basis.

Part II – TSMDC has lined up several projects for execution in the next few years.

It has already obtained all statutory clearances for dimensional stone granite quarries at Kothagattu in Shankar Patnam mandal, Karimnagar district.

It has obtained quarry leases for road metal quarries at Bandraviryala (26.88 hectares) and Yacharam (266 hectares) of Ranga Reddy. In the Bandraviryala project, the State Government has permitted TSMDC to take up mining in 33.22 acres on its own and the balance through Vaddera societies. At present, TSMDC is obtaining statutory clearances. Regarding Yacharam road metal unit, it has obtained all the statutory clearances.

TSMDC has field seven applications for quartz and Feldspars quarry lease covering 195.28 hectares in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. After obtaining permission from PCCF office, samples were collected from Gundyala Range Forest. In addition this, the entire area has been surveyed with DGPS and high potential areas have been identified.

Evaluation of marble deposits around Yellandu area of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts is proposed.

Part III – Integrated Call Centre

To curb illegal activities at sand reaches, sand transportation and provide price information on sand sale, TSMDC has set up an integrated call centre. Apart from sharing information on sand sales and other aspects, the centre also aids in grievance redressal for customers.

Surveillance and Central Monitoring system

Round the clock surveillance is being maintained at over 70 reaches through surveillance cameras with live streaming at TSMDC Head Office, which is equipped with Central Monitoring System. In addition to these measures, weigh bridges are being installed by TSMDC.