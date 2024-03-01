TSPCB issues show cause notice to save Neknampur lake

The board also sent a letter to the Zonal Commissioner of Khairatabad and enquired about the municipal, and construction and demolition waste being dumped in the lake.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 01:18 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) issued show cause notices to Pooja Homes, and Ananda Homes for constructing buildings without necessary permissions and causing pollution at the Neknampur lake.

The issue was first brought to light by one Srinivas Rohit of Dhruvansh NGO who submitted complaints to the TSPCB on February 8. The board swiftly conducted inspections and issued notices to all three parties the very next day.

Both the constructions were undertaken without necessary permissions from the pollution board and violated rules by dumping their construction waste into the lake.