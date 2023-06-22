Eco-Champions Hackathon: UoH student wins third prize

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) student, Ankith Raj who proposed smart water meter network management for water consumption reduction, has won third prize under Eco-Champions Hackathon organized by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board. Around 300 teams participated in this hackathon and 27 groups were shortlisted for presentation.

The TSPCB on the occasion of World Environment Day conducted ‘Eco-Champions Hackathon’ inviting innovative ideas and solutions to crack important problems under two themes viz., Water Consumption Reduction and Single Use Plastic (SUP) Reduction.

Ankith Raj, student of Integrated MTech at School of Computer and Information Sciences, at UoH submitted a solution for water consumption reduction titled ‘Smart Water Meter Network Management’, which won third prize worth Rs.20,000. He received the certificate and prize from Environment and Forests Minister, A.Indra Karan Reddy.