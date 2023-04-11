Telangana High Court grants relief to Dharmapuri Arvind

Arvind had approached High Court and sought an anticipatory bail in a criminal case against him for offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Tue - 11 April 23

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Monday granted relief to Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

Arvind had approached High Court and sought an anticipatory bail in a criminal case against him for offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The case was registered by the Madannapet police for the alleged derogatory remarks by Arvind on SC, ST cases at the Chanchalguda Jail. Earlier a quash petition filed by him was dismissed by the court and he had to face the trial.

In the present petition for anticipatory bail, the Chief Justice issued directions for granting of the bail in the event of arrest. Accordingly the case was disposed.

Also Read SSC paper leak case: State tells Telangana High Court that Bandi is not cooperating