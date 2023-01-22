TSPSC conducts exam for recruitment to AEE posts on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:08 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Sunday successfully conducted the OMR based examination for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in various departments.

A total of 75,265 candidates downloaded their hall tickets and 75.14 per cent attended the examination that was conducted in two papers – general studies and general abilities and subject concerned in two sessions.

The TSPSC said the exam was held peacefully and at one venue in Mehdipatnam, one candidate was found to be with a mobile phone as the afternoon session exam commenced. The phone was seized and a malpractice case was registered with the police.