TSPSC raises bar for Group-I Main examination

The new pattern has been designed to be moderately difficult and more indirect questions that require on the spot answers, may be asked in the exam.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 08:43 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has raised the bar for the Group-I Main examination (descriptive type) with the new question paper pattern released on Wednesday. According to the coaching experts, the new pattern has been designed to be moderately difficult and more indirect questions that require on the spot answers, may be asked in the exam.

Accordingly, each section in all six papers has two compulsory questions and three questions will have internal choices. In the previous pattern, all five questions in each section had either or choice.

The Group-I Main exam comprises six papers — General Essay; History, Culture and Geography; Indian Society, Constitution and Governance; Economy & Development; Science & Technology and Data Interpretation; and Telangana Movement and State Formation. The exam is conducted for 900 marks with each paper having a maximum of 150 marks, while the general English exam will be a qualifying test.

Unlike the previous pattern wherein two questions with internal choice were given from each unit, in the new pattern, there is no such specification, coaching experts said, adding that it clearly indicates that the aspirants must comprehensively cover all topics in the syllabus.

As for the data interpretation section, there will be 30 questions out of which a candidate is expected to solve 25 questions with a weightage of two marks for each question. Earlier, this section had five questions with internal choices.

“In data interpretation section, for each question the candidate should write a brief description while arriving at the answer. Though, there is a choice of five questions, solving 25 questions could be time taking. Therefore, students should strategize the preparation accordingly,” said Deepika Reddy, Director, Shikara Academy.

For the first time, the Group-I service examination is being conducted with no personality test or interviews.

“The new pattern for the Group-I Main exam has been designed to compensate for the lack of the personality test. Only students with a wide range of knowledge and sustained hard work will be able to pass. Also the aspirants have wide choice in this pattern. More the choice, greater is the advantage to the aspirants. The design is in favour of the student and also takes care to minimize the luck factor which is a part of every competitive examination,” said Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree Hyderabad.