TSPSC Group-I prelims conducted peacefully in erstwhile Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Nalgonda: The preliminary examination of Group-I of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) was conducted peacefully in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

In Nalgonda district, the examination was conducted in 52 centres. Out of 16,084 candidates allocated to these centres, 13,195 candidates (84.04 percent) appeared for the exam. In Suryapet district, the examination was conducted at 31 centres, where 7472 candidates (81.39 percent) out of 9181 candidates appeared.

Also Read TSPSC holds Group-I prelims successfully

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, at 13 centres, of 3644 candidates, 2139 candidates (80.15 percentage) appeared for the exam.