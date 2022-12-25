With record recruitment drives, 2022 ushered in new hope for Telangana’s youth

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 08:04 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Year 2022 would be remembered for a long time to come as it ushered in a new hope for the unemployed youth and government job aspirants with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announcing mega recruitment to a staggering 80,039 various posts in different departments in March.

In addition to this, the State cabinet has recently accorded approvals for recruitment to another 7,029 posts in different categories taking the total direct recruitment vacancies to 87,068.

Not just for the government job aspirants, the State government also announced regularization of 11,103 contract workers serving in different departments this year. With this announcement, the total recruitments stand at a whopping 98,171.

Following up the first big announcement made in March, the State government already issued orders for recruitment to a staggering 60,929 posts in various departments. Orders for recruiting another 16,940 are in the offing.

With State government issuing necessary permissions, the recruiting agencies — the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Medical Health Services Recruitment Board among other boards, have their hands full.

The TSLPRB had already notified 17,291 vacancies of various posts in Police, Disaster Response and Fire Services, Prison and Correctional Services, Special Protection Force, Transport and Prohibition and Excise departments. Notifications for the police jobs evoked huge response from the aspirants with 91.32 per cent out of 2,47,217 registered candidates appearing for the SI-level preliminary written Test (PWT). Likewise, 6,61,198 candidates applied and 91.34 per cent appeared for the PC level PWT.

Other major announcements have come from the TSPSC which issued notifications to 15,039 vacancies in various departments in just nine months this year with more notifications are in the pipeline.

Among all the notifications, the TSPSC’s Group-I notification for 503 vacancies brought cheer among the aspirants as it was notified for the first time since the formation of Telangana State. In fact, the Commission successfully conducted the preliminary test as well.

Opening a galore of opportunities for the youth to join the government services, another direct recruitment notification for 9,168 vacancies under the Group-IV services was also notified by the TSPSC.

The government job aspirants had more to rejoice this year as interviews were done away for the Group-I and II services recruitment. The State government decided to consider candidate’s marks in the written recruitment test for the final selection after certificate verification.

The government which is striving to provide quality treatment in the government hospitals has recruited 950 Civil Assistant Surgeons through the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board, which also has notified 1,147 vacancies of assistant professors under Director of Medical Education.

For the government job aspirants in Telangana, the year 2022 would end on a high note with more job notifications expected by the end of this month.