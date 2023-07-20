TSPSC notifies examination dates for AE posts

Vomputer-based recruitment test for the Civil Engineering subject will be held on October 18 and 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday notified recruitment examination dates for posts of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments.

The computer-based recruitment test for the Civil Engineering subject will be held on October 18 and 19, while the Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering test is on October 20.

Candidates can download hall tickets from the TSPSC’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week prior to the exam date. Earlier, these recruitment examinations were conducted but cancelled by the Commission following the question paper leakage issue.