Telangana: Every house in Mukhra (K) to have a solar power plant soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Officials of TSREDCO visit a roof-top solar system installed in Mukhra (K) village of Echoda mandal on Thursday.

Adilabad: Every house in Mukhra (K) village has been selected to have a subsidized solar power plant for every household under a pilot project of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO).

TSREDCO district manager Livarthi said the village was selected to implement the pilot project. Under the project, each household will get a subsided solar power plant. The beneficiaries will be able to save power bills with the help of the plant. Members of self-help groups are eligible to avail the subsidy facility.

According to officials of the corporation, a plant of 2 kilo watts would cost Rs 1,44,000, while the plant with 3 kilowatts is priced at Rs 2,06,400. Beneficiaries who choose a 2KW plant can get a subsidy of Rs 29,176 and those who use a 3KW plant would be given a subsidy of Rs 43,764. They will be provided with loans to buy the plants. Mukhra has 220 households.

Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal was the first habitation in Telangana to be 100 percent insured recently. It bagged the national-level Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award-2023. It won three awards at the national Panchayat Awards Ceremony 2021-22 organised on the premises of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University in Hyderabad.

The model village installed two rooftop solar grids that can produce electricity of 6 KV using revenue earned by selling of vermi-compost fertilizer produced by the rural civic body in November to achieve self-reliance in power production. It achieved an open defecation-free tag by constructing toilets in all households.

