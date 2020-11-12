TSPSC: Online certificate verification for the posts of staff nurse postponed

The certificate verification was postponed due to technical delay with the service provider, the PSC said, in a press release

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday postponed online certificate verification scheduled from November 13 to 19 for recruitment to the posts of Staff Nurse in the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The certificate verification was postponed due to technical delay with the service provider, the PSC said, in a press release. A fresh schedule for online certificate verification would be announced shortly. The general ranking list in the said recruitment may undergo changes.

“The Commission has published general ranking list and list of hall ticket numbers of provisionally admitted candidates in the ratio of 1:2 for online verification on November 7. After publishing the above, some candidates have represented that service weightage marks given by the Medical & Health Department were not correct. The Commission forwarded all representations to the Medical and Health Department for their remarks. After receiving the remarks from the Medical & health Department the general ranking list may undergo changes, if required,” the PSC said.

Meanwhile, TSPSC has successfully conducted examination for recruitment to posts of Manager (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.

A total of 16,319 candidates downloaded the hall tickets, of them 9,848 attended the examination which was held at 95 centres located in Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts, the PSC said on Thursday.

