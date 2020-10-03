TSPSC publishes list of provisionally admitted candidates

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday published the list of provisionally admitted candidates for interview (oral test) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in General Medicine, Anaesthesia, Psychiatry, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and ENT under Clinical Department in the Director of Medical Education.

The interviews will be held in the TSPSC office, Nampally, from October 13, it said, adding that a schedule of interviews will be published on October 5.

For the provisional list and further details, candidates can visit the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

