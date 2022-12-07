TSPSC releases notification for recruitment of 247 lecturer posts in Govt Polytechnics

TSPSC released the direct recruitment notification for 247 lecturer posts in the Government Polytechnics in the Technical Education service.

Published Date - 10:23 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday released the direct recruitment notification for 247 lecturer posts in the Government Polytechnics in the Technical Education service. These vacancies were notified in 19 subjects.

Receipt of online applications for direct recruitment will commence from December 14 and the last date for online application is up to 5 pm on January 4, 2023, the TSPSC said. Eligible candidates have been advised to visit the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ and apply online in the prescribed proforma.