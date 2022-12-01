TSPSC notifies 9,168 Group-IV vacancies

The posts include Junior Assistants, Junior Accountants, Junior Auditors and Ward Officers in different departments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday notified a staggering 9,168 vacancies under the Group-IV services. The posts include Junior Assistants, Junior Accountants, Junior Auditors and Ward Officers in different departments.

The notified vacancies include 2,701 in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, 2077 in Revenue department, 1,245 in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and 742 in Higher Education department. The recruitment test in the objective type is likely to be held in the month of April/May 2023. Online registration can be on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in from December 23 to January 12, 2023.

Also Read Telangana Govt to issue orders to fill 16,940 posts soon

A detailed notification along with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, community, educational qualifications and other instructions will be available on Commission’s website from December 23.