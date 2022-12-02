TSPSC to notify 729 Group-II posts this month

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:31 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) which issued Group-IV notification for a staggering 9,168 vacancies on Thursday is now gearing up to notify 729 Group-II vacancies in different departments this month.

Of the total vacancies, 98 are Naib Tahsildars, 14 Sub Registrars Grade-II, 59 Assistant Commercial Tax Officers, 11 Municipal Commissioners Grade-III, 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors, 9 Assistant Labour Officers, 165 Assistant Section Officers (ASO) in General Administration, 25 ASOs in Finance department, 7 ASOs in Law department (Secretariat), 15 ASOs in Legislature Secretariat, 2 ASOs/Assistant Desk Officers in State Election Commission, 63 Assistant Registrars in Co-operative Societies, 38 Assistant Development Officers in Handlooms and Textiles department and 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers.

These posts include six new categories of posts that were added to the Group-II services by the State government by amending the GO No.55. “The work is underway and notification will be issued this month,” sources said.

To be eligible for the Group-II services recruitment, barring for a few posts, the aspirants should have a minimum bachelor’s degree from any recognized university in India. For the ASO posts in the Finance department, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or economics or commerce from any recognized university.

Similarly, the ASO post in the Law department (Secretariat) mandates a bachelor’s degree in law from any recognised university in the country.

As per the GO MS 55, scheme of examination for the Group-II comprises four papers for a total of 600 marks with each paper consisting 150 marks. The test covers paper-I (General studies and General abilities), paper-II (History, Polity and Society), paper-III (Economy and Development) and paper-IV (Telangana Movement and State Formation). The written examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.