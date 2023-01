| Tspsc To Hold Recruitment Test For Horticulture Officer On April 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be holding the computer based recruitment test for posts of the Horticulture Officer on April 4.

As the application submission date concluded on Tuesday, the Commission received 1,686 applications. The Commission had notified 22 vacancies of Horticulture Officer.