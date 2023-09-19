TSRERA imposes fine on three managements

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) has imposed fines on three managements for violating different rules, including advertising projects without obtaining the mandatory RERA registration.

Accordingly, Sri Nivasam Developers, Devender Nagar colony, Kompally, Medchal-Malkajgiri was imposed a penalty of Rs.3 lakh, DNS Infra company, Suchitra circle, Qutbullapur road, Medchal-Malkajgiri was levied a penalty of Rs. 36.50 lakh and Suvarna Bhoomi Infra Developers Private Limited, Yellapur, Patancheru, Sanga Reddy was also imposed a penalty of Rs.25 lakhs.

The TSRERA had issued show cause notices to the three managements seeking their explanation within 15 days. As the managements failed to respond, the TSRERA imposed penalties on the firms, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.