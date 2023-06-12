Telangana: Satyanarayana appointed TSRERA chairperson

06:25 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration director N Satyanarayana has been appointed as the chairperson of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA).

The government has also appointed retired Additional Commercial Tax Commissioner Laxmi Narayana Jannu and former director of Town Planning K Srinivas Rao as members of the TSRERA.

The State government has issued orders to that effect on Monday.