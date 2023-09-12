Telangana: RERA directs builders, promoters to submit quarterly and annual audit reports by month-end

Instructions have been issued to the builders and promoters to upload the audit reports on the RERA website through promoters’ login

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) Chairman N Satyanarayana directed all the RERA registered builders and promoters to submit the quarterly and annual audit reports by this month end.

Instructions have been issued to the builders and promoters to upload the audit reports on the RERA website through promoters’ login. The quarterly reports should be uploaded before January 15, April 15 and October 15. Similarly, the annual audit reports should be submitted within six months after the closure of a financial year.

Already, this information has been shared with the builders and promoters through messages, emails and notices. Accordingly, all of them have been directed to submit the reports by this month end, the RERA Chairman said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Forms 4, 5 and 6 for submitting the quarterly reports and form 7 have been made available on the website. Builders and promoters have to download the forms and upload the details on the RERA website.

As per RERA norms, action would be initiated against those, who fail to submit the reports, he added.