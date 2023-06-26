TSRTC to conduct mega blood donation camps across Telangana on Tuesday

Mega blood donation camps titled 'Okari Raktadanam-Mugguriki Pranadanam' will be conducted at 101 different locations in all depots across Telangana

Published Date - 08:42 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is conducting mega blood donation camps titled ‘Okari Raktadanam-Mugguriki Pranadanam’ at 101 different locations in all its depots across Telangana on Tuesday.

Senior TSRTC officials have urged people, especially students from educational institutions, to come forward in large numbers and donate blood in the special camps, which will be conducted between 9.30 am and 3 pm.

“Blood donation is the greatest of all donations. Blood is something that cannot be artificially produced, so donating blood means donating life to another,” TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, said.

Anyone between the ages of 18 years and 60 years can donate blood. “You could save the lives of others. I request the youth to come forward in large numbers and donate their blood voluntarily for a noble cause,” said TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

